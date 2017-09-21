Want to get a job this holiday season? Here is who is hiring, and when

It’s beginning to look a lot like holiday hiring season.
Almost everywhere, or at least a lot of places, you go you’ll find retailers posting openings and holding job fairs looking to ramp up for the heavy shopping season. Some major department stores will begin hosting in-store hiring events as early as this weekend.
According to the online job site Indeed.com, seasonal job postings have gone up 34 percent compared to last year among big corporations like Amazon, Best Buy, Macy’s and Target.
Target, which has two stores in Modesto, one each in Turlock, Riverbank, Manteca and Merced, announced earlier this month it will hire 100,000 employees to work the holiday rush, up by 40 percent from last year. Across the region ,the local stores will host in-store hiring events from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 13 to 15. Applicants can meet other team members and learn about available positions which will include cashiers, floor sales, stockers and more.
Potential job seekers are asked to apply for positions online at www.target.com/careers before attending. Interviews may be conducted on the spot.
Meanwhile, Macy’s, which has a store in Modesto’s Vintage Faire Mall, has announced it will bring on an additional 80,000 workers, which is down from the 83,000 hired last season largely because the chain closed 70 of its stores across the country this year. The hiring push is still a 20 percent increase from its normal employee levels.
Vintage Faire Mall Marketing Manager Annie Amies said many stores in the center have begun advertisting about holiday positions. The mall lists openings for its more than 100 stores and businesses on its website jobs page at www.shopvintagefairemall.com/Jobs. Amies said there will also be an open interview event in the near future for WorldWide Photography, which does its photos with Santa in the mall for Christmas.
The Gap Inc., the parent company for Gap, Banana Republic and Old Navy, will hold a national holiday hiring event this weekend in all of its stores. Those interested must apply online at jobs.gapinc.com/seasonal first and then attend one of the store events between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday. Gap has a store in the Vintage Faire Mall in Modesto and Old Navy is in Monte Vista Crossing in Turlock.
Online behemoth Amazon.com has not announced it anticipated holiday hiring numbers yet. Last year the ecommerce giant added 120,000 seasonal positions in the United States, which included 10,000 jobs in California. The company operates fulfillment centers in Patterson and Tracy and just announced plans to open a delivery center in Manteca.
Its big-box rival Walmart continues to be the holiday hiring outlier this year among national chains. For the second straight season instead of hiring additional workers, the mega retailer announced it will offer its existing employees extra hours.
