US beefs up NKorea sanctions, Kim Jong Un insults Trump

Trump to United Nations: 'Rocket Man is on a suicide mission' President Trump in his first speech to the United Nations referred to North Korea leader Kim Jong Un as a "rocket man," and said the United States, if forced to defend itself and its allies, is "willing and able" to take military action. President Trump in his first speech to the United Nations referred to North Korea leader Kim Jong Un as a "rocket man," and said the United States, if forced to defend itself and its allies, is "willing and able" to take military action. The White House

