AP Explains: Why Japan doesn't sign nuclear arms ban treaty

FILE - In this May 26, 2016, file photo, people gather around the gutted Atomic Bomb Dome at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, southwestern Japan. Japan, despite Hiroshima and Nagasaki and it’s “never again” to use of nuclear weapons, joined the nuclear powers and NATO in not signing this treaty. Because It’s a close U.S. ally and it’s protected by the U.S. nuclear umbrella. Shuji Kajiyama, File AP Photo