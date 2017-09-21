The Latest: Trump speaks with Puerto Rico governor

More Videos 0:33 Step inside Vintage Faire Mall's new BoxLunch Pause 0:42 By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 2:18 These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley 1:11 Free spay/neuter for Pit Bulls and Chihuahuas 4:09 Peterson juror Richelle Nice says she 'did not lie to get on this trial to fry Scott' 0:55 Kitesurfers take over Cayucos beach 1:05 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha building relationships from the trial 1:30 49ers vs. Rams: Three players to watch in Week 3 9:02 Predictions for Week 4 of Stanislaus District high school football 1:31 Rescuers in Mexico work to rescue girl trapped in earthquake rubble Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hurricane Maria hits the Dominican Republic After leaving Puerto Rico without power and with catastrophic flooding, the category 3 storm moves to the Dominican Republic. Maria is also expected to impact the Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas on Thursday. After leaving Puerto Rico without power and with catastrophic flooding, the category 3 storm moves to the Dominican Republic. Maria is also expected to impact the Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas on Thursday. Meta Viers McClatchy

After leaving Puerto Rico without power and with catastrophic flooding, the category 3 storm moves to the Dominican Republic. Maria is also expected to impact the Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas on Thursday. Meta Viers McClatchy