Analysis: New medical center to bring millions to NC county

The Associated Press

September 21, 2017 2:04 AM

ASHEVILLE, N.C.

A $400 million medical center currently under construction is expected to inject millions of dollars of new income and tax revenue into a North Carolina county.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce said Wednesday that an economic analysis of Mission Health's Mission Hospital for Advanced Medicine estimates it will provide $160 million in new income to Buncombe County and add $3.8 million to local tax revenues while under construction. It is also estimated to provide 2,300 jobs at the height of construction.

The 12-story, 600,000-square-foot medical center project is slated to open in 2019. Excavation began last year.

The Mission Hospital for Advanced Medicine is part of the Mission Future Ready initiative, involving construction and expansions at facilities in Asheville, Highlands, and McDowell and Transylvania counties.

