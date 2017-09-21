Business

2 eastern Kentucky health care providers to merge

The Associated Press

September 21, 2017 12:43 AM

PRESTONSBURG, Ky.

Two health care providers in eastern Kentucky have announced plans to merge.

WYMT-TV cited a statement from Appalachian Regional Healthcare and Highlands Health System in reporting the merger, which officials say they hope to finalize by early next year.

Highlands Health System President Harold C. Warman said the merger would ensure that the communities served by the Prestonsburg-based system will continue to have local access to quality health care.

Under the agreement, Highlands Regional Medical Center will operate as Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center, and will become the 12th hospital in the Appalachian Regional Healthcare system. Outpatient facilities in Floyd, Johnson, Martin and Magoffin counties also are included in the merger.

Appalachian Regional Healthcare is a not-for-profit health system serving 350,000 residents across Eastern Kentucky and Southern West Virginia.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 0:42

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto
Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center
Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock

View More Video