Mexico navy official: No missing child in collapsed school

The wiggling fingers of a young girl trapped in the rubble of her collapsed school in Mexico City raised hopes among hundreds of rescuers working furiously Wednesday to try to free her. Dozens of buildings were toppled by the powerful earthquake that killed at least 230 people, but it was the rescue operation at the Enrique Rebsamen school that was seen as emblematic of Mexicans' rush to save survivors before time runs out. Helmeted workers spotted the girl buried in the debris early Wednesday and shouted to her to move her hand if she could hear. Hours later the crews were still trying to free her.

