The Latest: US envoy: Alleged abuses should be investigated

Alishaan, a Rohingya Muslim man, carries his sick mother Aishya Khatoon to a hospital at Taiy Khali refugee camp, Bangladesh, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. More than 400,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh since Aug. 25, when deadly attacks by a Rohingya insurgent group on police posts prompted Myanmar's military to launch "clearance operations" in Rakhine state. Dar Yasin AP Photo