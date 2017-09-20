Business

Lawsuit seeks to expand abortion access in Maine

By PATRICK WHITTLE Associated Press

September 20, 2017 8:16 AM

PORTLAND, Maine

The American Civil Liberties Union and Planned Parenthood have filed a federal lawsuit they hope will expand access to abortions in Maine.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday, challenges a Maine law that requires abortions be performed solely by physicians. The law prevented advanced practice registered nurses from performing the procedures.

The groups were joined by four nurses and abortion provider Maine Family Planning in filing the lawsuit. They say the rule is especially punitive in Maine's rural areas, where access to doctors who provide abortions can be scarce.

Other northern New England states, Vermont and New Hampshire, do not have the same rule.

The lawsuit names Maine's attorney general and several district attorneys as defendants. A spokesman for Attorney General Janet Mills said the office hadn't yet seen it.

