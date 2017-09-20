Business

Markets Right Now: US stocks edge higher in early trading

The Associated Press

September 20, 2017 6:42 AM

NEW YORK

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are narrowly higher in early trading on Wall Street as investors wait to hear from the Federal Reserve.

Energy stocks were rising along with the price of crude oil early Wednesday. ConocoPhillips gained 1.3 percent.

Bed Bath and Beyond plunged 17 percent after reporting earnings and sales that missed analysts' forecasts.

Cereal maker General Mills was also down 8 percent after reporting a disappointing quarter.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index was little changed at 2,506.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 7 points, less than 0.1 percent, to 22,363. The Nasdaq composite fell 5 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,456.

Three stocks rose for every two that fell on the New York Stock Exchange.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.23 percent.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 0:42

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto
Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center
Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock

View More Video