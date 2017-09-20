General Mills 1Q profit falls as yogurt sales decline

Profit and revenue slipped at General Mills during first quarter with the downward sales trend for yogurt and cereal ongoing.
Shares faded by 5 percent before the opening bell Wednesday, nearing multiyear lows.
Sales for the maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and packaged foods have weakened as preferences shift away from so-called "light" or "diet" products, with fewer people following strict calorie-counting diets.
Retail sales in North America fell 5 percent to $2.44 billion, weighed down by double-digit declines in Yoplait yogurt products. Cereal sales fell 7 percent.
Profit at the Minneapolis company fell 1.1 percent to $404.7 million, or 69 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 71 cents per share, which was 6 cents short of Wall Street expectations, according to a poll by Zacks Investment Research.
Revenue dropped 3.5 percent to $3.77 billion, also short of analyst projections.
"We're taking deliberate steps through innovation, brand building, and increased organizational agility to position the company for long-term top- and bottom-line growth," said CEO Jeff Harmening.
General Mills still expects full-year revenue to fall between 1 percent and 2 percent.
Shares of General Mills Inc. have fallen 10 percent since the beginning of the year.
