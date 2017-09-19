College towns feel pinch from rental sites like Airbnb

In this Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017 photo Airbnb operator Jennifer McConnell stands for a photograph in a communal area of her home, in Cambridge, Mass. College towns like Cambridge say they are feeling the pinch in the debate over whether short term rental sites like Airbnb have driven up housing costs. Cambridge, home to Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has approved new regulations requiring those offering short term rentals to live in the same building and undergo an inspection once every five years. McConnell said she’s okay with the city’s regulations but isn’t thrilled about the inspections. She said she also doesn’t fault Airbnb for the city’s soaring housing and rental costs. Steven Senne AP Photo