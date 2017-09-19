Business

Group seeking to oust Washburn City Commission president

The Associated Press

September 19, 2017 5:18 AM

WASHBURN, N.D.

The president of the Washburn City Commission is denying any wrongdoing as a group of residents seeks to remove him from office.

Concerned Citizens for the Recall of Washburn President Larry Thomas says it has enough petition signatures to move forward with a recall vote. The group cites alleged disregard for transparency and employee harassment as reasons.

Thomas calls the allegations "totally fabricated." He says the group "should be embarrassed."

The Bismarck Tribune reports that the group has until Nov. 6 to file the petition.

