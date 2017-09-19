Russia seeks extradition from Greece of suspect wanted by US

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 26, 2017 file photo a Russian man identified as Alexander Vinnik, center, is escorted by police officers to the courthouse at the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki. Vinnik's lawyer, Xanthippe Moyssidou, told The Associated Press on Tuesday Sept. 19, 2017, that Vinnik was also wanted in Russia on separate fraud charges. He says he has told Greek authorities he would not challenge the request to extradite Vinnik to Russia. Giannis Papanikos, File AP Photo