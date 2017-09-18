Business

Wyoming teacher training at risk of losing funding

The Associated Press

September 18, 2017 8:06 PM

CASPER, Wyo.

Wyoming superintendent Jillian Balow says her hand is hovering over the panic button as proposed cuts to federal funding could have a direct negative impact on students' education.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2xu3ZNP ) that the U.S. House passed a bill last week that entirely eliminated Title II funding from the federal education budget. Those funds in the past have trickled down to pay for professional development and teacher and leader training.

The U.S. Senate, meanwhile, maintained Title II funding. The two chambers will now meet to negotiate that difference.

The federal budget for Title II had been around $2 billion. The cut would annihilate that completely for the 2018 fiscal year. Wyoming received $9.7 million in those funds for the current school year and $10 million for 2016-17.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 0:42

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto
Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center
Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock

View More Video