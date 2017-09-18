Mexican state suspends Cabify ride app after woman killed

Women carry a banner that reads in Spanish "#We want ourselves alive," during a demonstration to protest violence against women in Mexico City, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. Protesters demanded justice for Mara Castilla, a young woman who was last seen entering a ride-sharing app cab and who was later found dead. The case has shocked Mexicans who thought the ride-sharing apps were safer than the country notoriously dangerous taxis. Eduardo Verdugo AP Photo