GM workers go on strike at Canadian SUV factory

FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 21, 2006, file photo, an auto worker puts a wiring harness in an empty vehicle body during production of the General Motors' Chevrolet Equinox, Pontiac Torrent and the Suzuki XL7 at the CAMI Automotive facility in Ingersoll, Ontario, Canada. About 2,500 workers at the plant are on strike in a dispute over job security. Members of Unifor Local 88 in Ingersoll, Ontario, west of Toronto, stopped working when their contract expired at 10:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. The Canadian Press via AP, File Dave Chidley