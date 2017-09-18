Young democracy activist among Macau election winners

CORRECTS DATE - In this Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 photo, a 26-year-old young pro-democracy activist Sulu Sou, center, celebrates with his supporters after he won a seat in voting Sunday for the city's semi-democratic legislature in Macau, China. Macau voters have elected Sulu Sou to the Chinese casino capital's legislature, as opposition lawmakers expanded their presence at the expense of candidates linked to the gambling industry. Apple Daily via AP)