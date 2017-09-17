Business

China detains man for service to evade internet firewall

The Associated Press

September 17, 2017 9:23 PM

BEIJING

Chinese authorities have detained a software developer for selling computer services that allow internet users to evade China's "Great Firewall," which blocks access to thousands of websites.

The Global Times newspaper, citing the official Xinhua news agency, says the software developer was arrested in late August and held for three days for building a small business to sell virtual private networks. VPNs create encrypted links between computers and allow Chinese web users to see blocked sites by hiding the address from government filters.

Beijing launched a campaign early this year to stamp out the use of unlicensed VPNs, part of a broader crackdown over control of information ahead of October's twice-a-decade ruling party congress. China restricts how licensed VPNs are used, but has yet to disclose what those restrictions entail.

