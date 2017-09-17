Mars research crew emerges after 8 months of isolation

In this 2017 photo released by the University of Hawaii crew members of Mission V, walk up hill with a cart next to the university’s facility Hawaii Space Exploration Analog and Simulation

HI-SEAS) at the Mauna Loa volcano, Big Island, Hawaii. After eight months of living in isolation on a remote Hawaii volcano, six NASA-backed space psychology research subjects will emerge from their Mars-like habitat on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. The participants are in a study designed to better understand the psychological impacts of a long-term manned mission to space on astronauts. NASA hopes to send humans to Mars by the 2030s.