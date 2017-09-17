Officials say Delaware county needs $10M sewer repair

A main sewer line in Delaware's New Castle County needs $10 million in emergency repairs.
The News Journal reports (http://delonline.us/2y72xOy ) that officials briefed the county council on the need for repairs to an underground stretch of concrete and steel pipe known as the Christina River Force Main.
They say repairs to the county's largest sewer line will be the most expensive emergency fix in the county's history.
Each dry day, the damaged section of sewer main carries some 50 million gallons of waste from areas west of Wilmington and north of the Chesapeake & Delaware Canal into a treatment plant. That increases to about 150 million gallons each day when it rains.
