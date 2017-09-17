Business

Vermont regulators investigate solar energy company

The Associated Press

September 17, 2017 8:13 AM

MONTPELIER, Vt.

The Vermont Public Utility Commission is investigating the business practices of a California company that installs rooftop solar energy systems.

The Rutland Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2x9IG1O) that the state Public Service Department asked the PUC to investigate SolarCity Corp., which is owned by the electric car company Tesla Motors, and has been doing business in Vermont since 2015. In an order issued last week, the PUC said it is looking into whether SolarCity has built electricity-generating facilities in Vermont without approval from the commission.

The company says the problem is that hit filed its applications online without realizing that paper copies also were required.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 0:42

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto
Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center
Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock

View More Video