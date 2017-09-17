Vermont regulators investigate solar energy company

The Vermont Public Utility Commission is investigating the business practices of a California company that installs rooftop solar energy systems.
The Rutland Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2x9IG1O) that the state Public Service Department asked the PUC to investigate SolarCity Corp., which is owned by the electric car company Tesla Motors, and has been doing business in Vermont since 2015. In an order issued last week, the PUC said it is looking into whether SolarCity has built electricity-generating facilities in Vermont without approval from the commission.
The company says the problem is that hit filed its applications online without realizing that paper copies also were required.
