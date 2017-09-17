Business

Company that closed SC headquarters files for bankruptcy

The Associated Press

September 17, 2017 8:11 AM

GREENVILLE, S.C.

Court documents show a technology products distributor that unexpectedly closed its South Carolina headquarters last month cites more than $106 million in outstanding debts in its bankruptcy filing.

The Greenville News reports the Chapter 11 bankruptcy by Wynit was filed Sept. 8 in Minnesota. The company closed its headquarters in Greenville on Aug. 25.

The Chapter 11 filing generally means a company plans to reorganize and pay creditors over time. Chief Operating Officer Pete Richichi filed the paperwork, which attributes the company's downturn to slower than expected 2016 holiday sales.

Wynit's closure immediately left 140 people in Greenville without a job, along with 60 at other locations.

The court documents show Wynit owed employees for unpaid gross wages, commissions, benefits, salaries, payroll taxes, reimbursements and 401(k) contributions.

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 0:42

