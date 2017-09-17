Residents of Windham, Maine, will face $9M bond referendum

The Maine town of Windham will host a $9.3 million bond referendum in November that could fund a vehicle maintenance facility for the town and a school district.
A spokesman for the town says the 30,000-square-foot shared vehicle maintenance facility would meet needs of the town's public works and the Regional School Unit 14 transportation department.
The town currently has a 10,000-square-foot facility that town officials say is too small, which can lead to delays is responding to storms and other issues. The bond referendum is endorsed by the RSU 14 school board and the Windham Town Council.
