Kenya dump dwellers make a living recycling hair extensions

In this photo taken Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, Winnie Wanjira, 31, is offered hair pieces to buy by a man who collects them from the piles of rubbish, at the Dandora municipal dumpsite in Nairobi, Kenya. In one of Africa's largest dumps, some residents are making a living by collecting and recycling hair from the mountains of rubbish. Adelle Kalakouti AP Photo