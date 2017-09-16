Will NFL contracts ever fully guarantee? Players can hope.

FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2017, file photo, New Orleans Saints running back Adrian Peterson watches during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland. Peterson had an $18 million salary "scheduled" for 2017 on his contract with Minnesota, but the franchise's all-time leading rusher was never going to get that money at his age and position. Professional football players typically don't get to lock in long-term deals with the same financial certainty as their baseball, basketball or hockey peers Ron Schwane, File AP Photo