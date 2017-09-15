Settlement sets aside $10M for Colstrip community

Puget Sound Energy, the largest owner of the Colstrip power plant in Montana, says it will be able to pay down its debts from two newer units there by 2027.
The Bellevue, Washington-based utility also agreed to aside $10 million for a community transition fund to help two Montana communities — Colstrip and Rosebud County.
Environmental groups and others cheered the move as a step toward moving away from coal-fired electricity.
Colstrip's two older units are required to close by July 1, 2022.
But Puget Sound Energy spokesman Grant Ringel said the settlement, filed Friday, does not set a closure date for units 3 and 4.
Montana Attorney General Tim Fox said in a statement that "the settlement in no way establishes a proposed or suggested shutdown" for those newer units.
The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission must still approve the agreement signed by multiple parties.
