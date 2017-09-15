GOP lawmakers finish plan for balanced budget convention

Oklahoma state Sen. Julie Daniels speaks with another Republican delegate to a balanced budget planning convention at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix on Sept. 12, 2017. Lawmakers from 19 states are trying to develop a plan in Arizona this week for carrying out a growing, but unlikely, national effort to amend the Constitution to require a balanced U.S. budget. The plan is to add an amendment through a convention, a long-shot effort that has never been successfully done. Bob Christie AP Photo