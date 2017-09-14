Business

NASA space psychology subjects ending 8 months of isolation

By CALEB JONES Associated Press

September 14, 2017 11:16 PM

HONOLULU

Six NASA-backed space psychology research subjects are set to emerge Sunday after eight months of isolation together in a Mars-like habitat on a remote Hawaii Volcano.

The crew of four men and two women were quarantined on a vast plain below the summit of the world's largest active volcano in January.

They have eaten mostly freeze-dried and canned food.

And their communications with the outside world have had a 20-minute delay to mimic the amount of time it would take to communicate from Mars.

The participants are in a study designed to better understand the psychological impacts of a long-term manned mission to space on astronauts.

The U.S. space agency hopes to send humans to Mars by the 2030s.

The data they gathered will help NASA pick crews.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 0:42

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto
Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center
Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock

View More Video