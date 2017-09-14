AP News Guide: What to know about the Qatar crisis

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, shakes hands with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani prior to their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017. Turkey said it wants Qatar and its Arab neighbours to overcome differences through dialogue and a "brotherly" manner as Al Thani was in Ankara on his first foreign trip since a diplomatic crisis erupted. Presidency Press Service, Pool via AP)