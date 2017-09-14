Business

Colorado governor calls Legislature back to repair pot tax

The Associated Press

September 14, 2017 5:08 PM

DENVER

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper has called a special session of the Legislature to correct a mistake in a law governing taxes on marijuana.

Hickenlooper said Thursday the session will start Oct. 2 and will deal only with the marijuana tax.

The governor says a law passed by the Legislature this year consolidated two marijuana taxes into one but inadvertently prevented some government entities from collecting the tax.

Hickenlooper says the mistake makes it harder for some special districts and other government entities to pay for services to their constituents.

The governor says he consulted with the sponsors of the bill, legislative leaders and the agencies affected by the mistake before deciding to call a special session.

He didn't set a time limit on the session.

