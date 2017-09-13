Business

EU chief says bloc 'bouncing back' after crisis-laden decade

The Associated Press

September 13, 2017 12:31 AM

BRUSSELS

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker says the European Union is "bouncing back" after a tough decade that's seen much of the 28-country mired in an economic crisis and Britain vote to leave.

In an annual "State of the European Union" address, Juncker told EU lawmakers Wednesday that "the wind is back in Europe's sails."

Juncker, whose Commission proposes EU legislation and polices the bloc's laws, said the EU is into its fifth year of economic recovery, with unemployment at a nine-year low.

He said "Europe can deliver for its citizens where and when it matters," even as nations remain divided over how best to manage the EU's refugee emergency.

