Utah State University under federal Title IX review

School officials have confirmed that Utah State University is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice, an unusual step that comes after a string of sexual assault cases.
S. Daniel Carter, president of Safety Advisors for Educational Campuses LLC, says federal officials' investigation into the school is more serious than those going on at hundreds of other colleges across the country.
The Utah Statesman, the university's student-run newspaper, first reported about the Title IX compliance review on Monday.
Three of the university's students were charged or convicted in high-profile sexual assaults from 2013 and 2015.
University spokesman Eric Warren says the university is cooperating fully with the review and welcomes the opportunity to improve its process.
