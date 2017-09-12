Business

AG: 248K North Dakotans may be affected by data breach

The Associated Press

September 12, 2017 9:47 AM

BISMARCK, N.D.

North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem says more than 248,000 of the state's residents may have had their personal information exposed in a nationwide data breach of credit reporting company Equifax.

Stenehjem's office said Tuesday that Equifax provided the number of North Dakotans who are potentially exposed to the data breach. The information includes Social Security numbers, birthdates, addresses and possibly driver's license and credit card information.

Atlanta-based Equifax says 143 million Americans had their information exposed.

Equifax has a website, www.equifaxsecurity2017.com, where people can check if their information may have been stolen.

Stenehjem says people should also file a fraud alert on their credit reports. Information on how to file a fraud alert can be found on the attorney general's website, at https://attorneygeneral.nd.gov/.

