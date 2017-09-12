Business

Police: Alcohol sales do not cause more issues at UW game

The Associated Press

September 12, 2017 9:47 AM

CASPER, Wyo.

Authorities say there was no increase in alcohol-related issues after the first University of Wyoming football game since the school began selling beer and wine at War Memorial Stadium.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2xvjy8N ) Laramie Police Department Lt. Gwen Smith and University of Wyoming Police Department Chief Mike Samp both say alcohol sales at Saturday's game against Gardner-Webb did not result in an increase of incidents or citations.

Samp says there was a slight increase in the number of officers at the game compared to past games, and more have been requested for this week's game against Oregon, given the magnitude of the game and the expected crowd size.

University officials announced in November that the school would begin offering beer and wine sales at both football and basketball games.

