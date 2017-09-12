Business

Markets Right Now: Banks, tech lead early gains for stocks

The Associated Press

September 12, 2017 6:41 AM

NEW YORK

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are moving further into record territory in early trading on Wall Street, led by more gains for banks and technology companies.

Banks were benefiting Tuesday from higher bond yields, which allow them to charge higher interest rates on loans. Wells Fargo rose 1.1 percent and Bank of America gained 1.4 percent.

Materials companies were higher, led by a 2.8 percent gain for DowDuPont, which announced some changes to its breakup plan that activist investors had been pushing for.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,494.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 70 points, or 0.3 percent, to 22,126. The Nasdaq composite increased 16 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,448.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 0:42

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto
Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center
Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock

View More Video