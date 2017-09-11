Business

Arizona university chairman slams lawsuit over tuition

The Associated Press

September 11, 2017 6:33 PM

PHOENIX

The chairman of the Arizona Board of Regents says the board welcomes a lawsuit filed by Attorney General Mark Brnovich over steep increase in tuition.

Board chairman Bill Ridenour in a statement Monday says the board has long resisted challenging the Legislature over big funding cuts it holds mainly responsible for tuition increases. But Ridenour says the board is "disappointed" in the Brnovich's tactics, noting that he's never expressed concerns about the board or the university system's performance.

He says the suit is "full of attacks but offers no constructive remedies."

Brnovich sued the board Friday over its decision to keep allowing lower in-state tuition for some immigrants. He also accused the board of violating the state Constitution by not offering tuition that is "as close to free as possible."

