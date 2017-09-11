URI professor says state's economy steadily improves

A University of Rhode Island professor says the state's economy showed improvement again in July.
Economics professor Leonard Lardaro says 10 of the 12 indicators he tracks with his Current Conditions Index improved during the month.
The index value remained at 83 for the fourth consecutive month, in a year where values have ranged from a low of 75 in January to a high of 92 in March. A value above 50 shows the economy is expanding.
He says while the state did well during the first half of this year, it was in comparison to an economy in 2016 that was flat.
