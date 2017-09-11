Idea could return transit to shuttered Detroit train depot

The vice chairman of the Detroit International Bridge Co. says mass transit could return to the long-shuttered Detroit train depot as part of an effort to revive the building.
Matthew Moroun tells Crain's Detroit Business it's an idea "we're most focused on now." He envisions rail service to Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Romulus as well as an Amtrak train stop.
Moroun is floating the idea ahead of the Michigan Central Station on Wednesday hosting a kickoff dinner for the fourth annual Detroit Homecoming.
The 18-story building was built in 1913 but fell into disrepair after rail service ended in 1988. Ambassador Bridge owner Manuel (Matty) Moroun, who is Matthew Moroun's father, bought the building in the 1990s. It has been one of Detroit's best-known eyesores, but has seen recent improvements.
