Business

Ceremony to mark opening of new I-91 bridge in Brattleboro

The Associated Press

September 10, 2017 9:10 PM

BRATTLEBORO, Vt.

A ceremony is being planned to mark the completion a new Interstate 91 bridge over the West River in the town of Brattleboro.

The $60 million bridge project has been under construction for more than four years.

The single bridge replaces separate northbound and southbound bridges.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Tuesday at a bridge observation platform on Spring Tree Road in Brattleboro.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott will attend the program along with Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn and other officials.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 0:42

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto
Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center
Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock

View More Video