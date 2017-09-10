Ceremony to mark opening of new I-91 bridge in Brattleboro

A ceremony is being planned to mark the completion a new Interstate 91 bridge over the West River in the town of Brattleboro.
The $60 million bridge project has been under construction for more than four years.
The single bridge replaces separate northbound and southbound bridges.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Tuesday at a bridge observation platform on Spring Tree Road in Brattleboro.
Republican Gov. Phil Scott will attend the program along with Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn and other officials.
