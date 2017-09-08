Trump signs aid and debt bill over some GOP objections

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., center, and Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., right, walk to the chamber where the House voted overwhelmingly to send a $15.3 billion disaster aid package to President Donald Trump, overcoming conservative objections to linking the emergency legislation to a temporary increase in America's borrowing authority, Friday, Sept 8, 2017 in Washington. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo