Residents cough, rub eyes in Harvey pollution spike

This Sept. 2, 2017, photo shows the Petrobras oil refinery plant in Pasadena, Texas. Plants owned by Shell, Chevron, Exxon-Mobil and other industry giants reported more than 1.5 million pounds

680 metric tons) of extraordinary emissions over eight days beginning Aug. 23, to the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality in Harris County, which encompasses Houston. Petrochemical corridor residents say air that is bad enough on normal days got unbearable as Hurricane Harvey crashed into the nation's fourth-largest city and then yielded the highest ozone pollution of the year anywhere in Texas.