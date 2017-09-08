French president Emmanuel Macron waves to the crowd at Pnyx hill in Athens, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. Standing at a Greek site where democracy was conceived, French President Emmanuel Macron called on members of the European Union to reboot the 60-year-old bloc with sweeping political reforms or risk a "slow disintegration.
Business

France's Macron urges greater European investment in Greece

The Associated Press

September 08, 2017 1:49 AM

ATHENS, Greece

France's president has called for greater European investment in Greece to help offset the cash-strapped country's increasing reliance on non-European countries, notably China.

Addressing a round-table of Greek and French business leaders on Friday, Emmanuel Macron said Greece was "forced" to choose non-European investors "because the Europeans were not there."

That, he added, showed that "the Europeans have no faith in Europe."

Macron is on a two-day visit to Greece. On Thursday, he met Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and presented his vision for Europe in a speech at the site of the ancient Athenian assembly, seen as an enduring icon of democracy worldwide.

Later Friday, he is due to visit French cultural institutions in Athens.

