AP Exclusive: 'Is risk gone?' Confusion as dam crisis grew

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2017, file photo, water flows down the Oroville Dam's crippled spillway in Oroville, Calif. A towering spillway at the nation's tallest dam was crumbling and tens of thousands of people were fleeing for their lives, but as darkness fell state managers suddenly discovered the unfolding crisis in Northern California was about to get even worse: They couldn't see. For years federal regulators had urged keepers at the state-run Oroville Dam to install more cameras and other monitors to warn and guide them in just such an emergency. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo