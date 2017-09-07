The Latest: French minister: 4 dead, not 8, on St. Martin

More Videos 0:58 Hurricane Watch expected for parts of Florida later Thursday Pause 0:42 By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 2:09 Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on finding Scott and Laci's dog 1:23 You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 8:54 Doctors Medical Center Week 2 Stanislaus District football predictions 1:37 Game Reaction: Gregori 35, Merced 14 0:21 Surveillance Video: Aftermath of fatal wreck west of downtown Modesto 0:30 Immigrant advocates protest Trump decision in Modesto 2:03 Relive Fresno State season-opener and Derek Carr jersey retirement 3:36 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha on visiting Laci Peterson's gravesite Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Hurricane Watch expected for parts of Florida later Thursday Category 5 Hurricane Irma has killed at least 10 in the Caribbean and continues to move through the Atlantic. Parts of the Dominican Republic, Bahamas, Turks & Caicos are under a hurricane warning. A Hurricane Watch is expected to be declared for parts of Florida later Thursday. Tropical storm winds are expected there Saturday. Category 5 Hurricane Irma has killed at least 10 in the Caribbean and continues to move through the Atlantic. Parts of the Dominican Republic, Bahamas, Turks & Caicos are under a hurricane warning. A Hurricane Watch is expected to be declared for parts of Florida later Thursday. Tropical storm winds are expected there Saturday. Meta Viers/McClatchy

