In this Aug. 15, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump steps out of the elevator to speaks to the media in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. New York state is getting $26 million in federal funds to reimburse law enforcement agencies for costs associated with guarding Trump, his family and their Manhattan home.
In this Aug. 15, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump steps out of the elevator to speaks to the media in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. New York state is getting $26 million in federal funds to reimburse law enforcement agencies for costs associated with guarding Trump, his family and their Manhattan home. Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP Photo
In this Aug. 15, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump steps out of the elevator to speaks to the media in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. New York state is getting $26 million in federal funds to reimburse law enforcement agencies for costs associated with guarding Trump, his family and their Manhattan home. Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP Photo

Business

New York to get $26 million to pay for Trump security costs

The Associated Press

September 06, 2017 6:10 PM

NEW YORK

New York state is getting nearly $26 million in federal funds to reimburse law enforcement agencies for costs associated with guarding President Donald Trump, his family and their Manhattan residence.

Congresswoman Nita Lowey announced the grants Wednesday. She says the money covers costs incurred during the 2 1/2 months between Election Day and the Republican president's Inauguration Day.

Lowey is a Democrat and a ranking member on the House Appropriations Committee.

The New York Police Department is getting $18.9 million. The Suffolk County Police Department is getting $7 million.

NYPD commissioner James O'Neill had written to New York's congressional delegation seeking the reimbursement. The original estimate had been lowered from $35 million to $24 million.

Democratic New York Mayor Bill de Blasio says his city's taxpayers are getting back part of what they're owed.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 0:42

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto
Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center
Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock

View More Video