US adds launchers to THAAD as dozens hurt in SKorea protests

Russian President Vladimir Putin, third from right, listens to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, fifth from left, during their meeting at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017.
Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin, second from left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, arrive for their meeting at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017.
Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, walk for their meeting at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017.
Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, poses with South Korean President Moon Jae-in for a photo during their meeting at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017.
Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin visits an exhibition at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017.
Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, visits an exhibition at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017.
Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, takes part in a video conference with miners from Natalkino gold mine at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017.
Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
U.S. missile defense system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, is seen at a golf course in Seongju, South Korea, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. Seoul's Defense Ministry on Wednesday said the U.S. military will begin adding more launchers to a contentious high-tech U.S. missile defense system in South Korea on Thursday to better cope with North Korean threats. The deployment of the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system has angered not only North Korea, but also China and Russia, which see the system's powerful radars as a security threat. A THAAD battery normally consists of six launchers that can fire up to 48 interceptor missiles, but only two launchers have been operational so far at the site in rural Seongju.
Newsis via AP
Choo Sang-chul
A man is silhouetted before a rally against the deployment of an advanced U.S. missile defense system called Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. Seoul's Defense Ministry on Wednesday said the U.S. military will begin adding more launchers to a contentious high-tech U.S. missile defense system in South Korea on Thursday to better cope with North Korean threats. The deployment of the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system has angered not only North Korea, but also China and Russia, which see the system's powerful radars as a security threat.
Lee Jin-man
AP Photo
South Korean army's K-9 self-propelled howitzers move during a military exercise in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. South Korean President Moon Jae-in said ahead of a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that he hopes their two countries can work together to resolve the North Korean nuclear issue.
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in arrive for their meeting at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017.
TASS News Agency Pool Photo via AP
Mikhail Metzel
South Korean residents and protesters clash with police officers before the arrival of U.S. missile defense system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD in Seongju, South Korea, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. The U.S. military on Thursday began the process of adding more launchers to a contentious U.S. missile defense system in South Korea to better cope with North Korean threats. The signs on a car read "Stop THAAD."
Yonhap via AP
Lee Sang-hak
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in smile chating after signing ceremony at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017.
TASS News Agency Pool Photo via AP
Mikhail Metzel
U.S. military vehicle move as South Korean police officers try to block residents and protesters who oppose a plan to deploy an advanced U.S. missile defense system called Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, in Seongju, South Korea, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. The U.S. military on Thursday began the process of adding more launchers to a contentious U.S. missile defense system in South Korea to better cope with North Korean threats.
Yonhap via AP
Lee Sang-hak
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in smile shaking hands after signing ceremony at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017.
TASS News Agency Pool Photo via AP
Mikhail Metzel
A member of civic group holds a candle with a sign board during a rally against the deployment of an advanced U.S. missile defense system called Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. Seoul's Defense Ministry on Wednesday said the U.S. military will begin adding more launchers to a contentious high-tech U.S. missile defense system in South Korea on Thursday to better cope with North Korean threats. The deployment of the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system has angered not only North Korea, but also China and Russia, which see the system's powerful radars as a security threat. The letters read "Oppose THAAD."
Lee Jin-man
AP Photo
Russian President Vladimir Putin, centre, and his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in, centre left, visit an exhibition at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017.
Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in smile visiting an exhibition at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017.
TASS News Agency Pool Photo via AP
Mikhail Metzel
U.S. military vehicle moves as South Korean police officers try to block residents and protesters who oppose to deploy an advanced U.S. missile defense system called Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, in Seongju, South Korea, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. Seoul's Defense Ministry on Thursday said the U.S. military has completed adding more launchers to a contentious U.S. missile-defense system in South Korea to better cope with North Korean threats. The deployment of the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system has angered North Korea but also China and Russia, which see the system's powerful radar as a threat to their own security.
Yonhap via AP
Lee Sang-hak
South Korean residents and protesters clash with police officers before the arrival of U.S. missile defense system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD in Seongju, South Korea, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. Seoul's Defense Ministry on Thursday said the U.S. military has completed adding more launchers to a contentious U.S. missile-defense system in South Korea to better cope with North Korean threats. The deployment of the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system has angered North Korea but also China and Russia, which see the system's powerful radar as a threat to their own security.
Yonhap via AP
Park Dong-ju
U.S. missile defense system called Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system, or THAAD, are seen at a golf course in Seongju, South Korea, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. Seoul's Defense Ministry on Thursday said the U.S. military has completed adding more launchers to a contentious U.S. missile-defense system in South Korea to better cope with North Korean threats. The deployment of the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system has angered North Korea but also China and Russia, which see the system's powerful radar as a threat to their own security.
Yonhap via AP
Kim Jun-beom
U.S. military vehicles move past South Korean police officers on guard, heading toward a former golf course where the U.S. missile-defense system has been installed, in Seongju, South Korea, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. Seoul's Defense Ministry on Thursday said the U.S. military has completed adding more launchers to a contentious U.S. missile-defense system in South Korea to better cope with North Korean threats. The deployment of the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system has angered North Korea but also China and Russia, which see the system's powerful radar as a threat to their own security.
Yonhap via AP
Lee Sang-hak
U.S. missile defense system called Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system, or THAAD, are seen at a golf course in Seongju, South Korea, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. South Korea says the U.S. military has completed placing more launchers on the high-tech U.S. missile-defense system installed in the southeast to better cope against North Korean threats. The deployment of the THAAD system has angered North Korea but also China and Russia, which see the system's powerful radar as a threat to their own security.
Yonhap via AP
Kim Jun-beom
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in shake hands before their bilateral meeting in Vladivostok, Russia Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017.
Kyodo News via AP
Hitoshi Takano
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in shake hands before their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of a conference on economic development of Russia's Far East, in Vladivostok, Russia Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017.
Kyodo News via AP
Hitoshi Takano
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, shakes hands with his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in during their meeting at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017.
TASS News Agency Pool Photo via AP
Mikhail Metzel
