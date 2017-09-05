Wisconsin budget panel poised to approve road-funding plan

The Legislature's budget-writing committee was poised to approve a Republican-authored deal on Tuesday to end Wisconsin's two-month impasse on the $76 billion budget — a plan that hikes fees on electric and hybrid vehicles, moves ahead with studying interstate tolling but includes no long-term solution to pay for roads.
Joint Finance Committee co-chairs Rep. John Nygren and Sen. Alberta Darling both expressed disappointment that they failed to reach a longer-term solution for road funding, a perennial problem caused by deteriorating roads and not enough incoming fuel tax to pay for planned projects. Republican Gov. Scott Walker refused to sign-off on a gas tax increase to solve the problem, and instead called for delaying road work and borrowing more.
The roads funding plan was one of the final pieces of the budget that the committee planned to approve on Tuesday night as it pushed to complete its work no later than Wednesday. It also had to take up tax-related issues, and a typically wide-ranging wrap-up motion, before sending the budget to the Assembly which could vote on it as soon as next week.
The transportation deal would borrow $410 million for roads, including $250 million included in a separate bill to complete rebuilding of Interstate 94 from Milwaukee south to the Illinois border. But there would be no new money for two massive interstate projects in the Milwaukee area, on I-94 between the Marquette and Zoo interchanges and north of the Zoo. There could be other delays on road projects, but there were no immediate details.
Darling said she was "very disappointed" with the delay in finishing that work around Milwaukee, calling it short-sighted.
"We're going to have orange buckets up all over the place for years," she said.
Nygren said it was disappointing that the budget includes no long-term solution to the transportation funding problem, which is likely to be before lawmakers again in two years when they write the next budget.
"I was concerned two years ago where we would be today and I'm concerned today where we're going to be two years from now," Nygren said.
Madison-area business leaders earlier Tuesday called on lawmakers and Walker to reach a long-term funding solution for roads, saying delays on the Verona Road/Highway 151 project south of Madison were hurting their bottom lines.
"Do it. Figure it out. Show some real leadership," said Democratic state Rep. Terese Berceau.
The budget plan would include a new $100 fee on electric vehicles and $75 for hybrid vehicles. That's on top of the usual $75 fee for vehicles now. The argument is the electric and hybrid vehicle owners pay less of their share in gas taxes but still use the same roads that depend on money from the gas tax to be maintained. It would generate about $8.4 million over the next two years.
The state would spend $2.5 million studying the possibility of interstate tolling, with a report due to the Legislature in 2019. Tolling would require federal approval. Republicans were also calling for limiting local government oversight of quarries and repealing a minimum salary requirement, known as the prevailing wage, for state building or highway projects. The Legislature eliminated the prevailing wage for local projects in 2015.
How to plug a roughly $1 billion shortfall in road funding was the largest unsolved issue in the state budget, but many other items also remained for the Joint Finance Committee to address. Those include:
— How much to reduce the personal property tax, paid primarily by businesses on equipment, furniture and other property they own. Walker proposed a small personal income tax cut, but lawmakers have indicated they're not going to do that.
— Whether to go along with Walker's call for a sales tax holiday every year in August for back-to-school items.
— What to include in a final, anonymous wrap-up motion that historically has included divisive items such as gutting the state open records law. Nygren said the motion will not be as expansive as past years and will include mostly technical issues. Nygren said he would like to loosen requirements on rent-to-own businesses.
The full Legislature must pass the budget, and Walker has to sign it, before it takes effect. The budget was due July 1, but current spending has continued during the impasse.
