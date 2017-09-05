The Latest: Bahamas to evacuate islands in path of 'Irma'

More Videos 3:36 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha on visiting Laci Peterson's gravesite Pause 1:02 Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma 5:12 Peterson Archives: Jurors discuss sending Scott Peterson to his death 0:28 Theft of wallet from Oakdale store 1:37 Game Reaction: Gregori 35, Merced 14 1:53 How to interview at a job fair 0:21 Surveillance Video: Aftermath of fatal wreck west of downtown Modesto 3:53 Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient 1:37 Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on the arrest of Scott Peterson 1:05 Satellite view of Hurricane Irma's eye as it ravages through the Atlantic Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hurricane Irma is now a Category 5 storm Hurricane Irma has maximum sustained winds of 175 mph, says NOAA. Hurricane warnings are in effect for the Leeward Islands and Irma is also expected to affect Puerto Rico & the British and U.S. Virgin Islands on Wednesday. Hurricane Irma has maximum sustained winds of 175 mph, says NOAA. Hurricane warnings are in effect for the Leeward Islands and Irma is also expected to affect Puerto Rico & the British and U.S. Virgin Islands on Wednesday. Meta Viers McClatchy

Hurricane Irma has maximum sustained winds of 175 mph, says NOAA. Hurricane warnings are in effect for the Leeward Islands and Irma is also expected to affect Puerto Rico & the British and U.S. Virgin Islands on Wednesday. Meta Viers McClatchy