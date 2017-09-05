Bank of England settles staff pay dispute

FILE- In this Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017 file photo, staff at the Bank of England hold placards while wearing masks of Mark Carney, governor of the Bank of England, as they start a three day strike in London. A pay dispute that saw Bank of England staff go out on strike for the first time in decades has been settled after Unite's members accepted the new revised offer from the bank, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. Frank Augstein, File AP Photo